Chiefs of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council at Apam are planning to build a wall around the road that leads to the land for the gods and the sea where some teenagers got drowned.

The Apam Hemaa, Nanahemaa Nana Essel Botchwey III, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

According to her, after the wall, they will put a gate to prevent anyone from entering unless it is time for any ritual where some chiefs will be allowed in.

She said that particular spot is a no go area even for fishermen and so wondered why the kids defied the odds and went swimming.

“The teenagers will be buried today and so chiefs at Apam have planned after burial to build a wall around the area where the gods are and the sea. We will even put a gate there so that in future if there is a need for rituals, we can only use the gate.

“That place is very dangerous and even fishermen don’t go there to fish and so I could not fathom why these kids did that. It is unfortunate,” she said.

After the service, the queen mother said the bodies will be released to the individual families for burial.

The Gomoa Akyemepim Traditional Council on Monday performed rituals to appease the gods of the land ahead of the burial.

One cow, three sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam, and three cartons of schnapps were offered to the gods by a traditional priest to appease them.

There are fears the teenagers defied the laws of the land by swimming at a place that is the preserve of the gods.