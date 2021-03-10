Rescuers are still making efforts to retrieve more bodies, three days after some teenagers drowned in the Apam Sea in the Central Region.

A total of 12 bodies have so far been retrieved as of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, as authorities fear the death toll could rise.

Thankfully, two of the teenagers were found alive.

Godred Apretse, 14 years and Simon Dadze, 15 years, both from Apam, were the only two confirmed survivors of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of many of their friends.

They are currently safe and fit.

Meanwhile, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has visited the families of the deceased to commiserate with them.

He personally gave out cash of GHC 2,000 each to the survivors to buy eggs.

According to her, it is just by Grace that the two children were able to survive the unfortunate incident.

The teenagers, reportedly went missing after they had gone swimming on the said day with many of them drowning.