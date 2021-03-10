A 42-year-old farmer at Okornya in the Yilo krobo District of the Eastern Region, Michael Akrofi, popularly known as Akro, has been remanded by a Koforidua Circuit Court B.

Suspect Akrofi allegedly hired the services of now deceased Kwabena Opoku, also Known as Oboye Joe, an Okada rider, on the 20th of February, 2021 and allegedly murdered him on his farm at Okornya in the Yilo Krobo district.

According to the Koforidua District Police Command, Chief Supt Raymond Erzuah, the suspect slashed the neck of the deceased with a cutlass and buried him in his farm.

He went away with his motor bicycle (Okada).

Chief Supt Erzuah said the family of the deceased filed a complaint of a missing person on the 21st of February, 2021 and the police commenced investigations into the matter.

Farmer kills okada man in farm

He said investigations revealed that Mr Akrofi managed to abscond to Bogoso in an attempt to cross border to a neighbouring country.

The suspect called his brother who is domiciled at Legon in Accra to demand for money to travel outside the country in order to escape arrest.

His brother, according to the police, having heard of the crime, invited him to Accra with the assurance that, he would take him to a fetish priest at East Legon who can perform some rituals and make the case a foolish case.

He was handed over to the police upon his arrival in Accra.

Mr Okrofi is an ex-convict, according to police investigations.

The suspect has been remanded into police custody for further investigations to reappear on 9th April, 2021.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been exhumed and deposited at the St Joseph Hospital for autopsy.

Chief Supt Erzuah called on citizens to volunteer information to the police in crime combat.