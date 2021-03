Police in the North East Region have arrested a 54-year-old suspected leader of a kidnapping gang.

According to reports, the suspect kidnapped a 60-year-old cattle businessman, Alhaji Jaagi and demanded GHc 80,000 ransom at Janga in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

Regional Crime officer, Superintendent Dugah confirmed the arrest to JoyNews.

He said they apprehended the suspect when they lured him with the ransom.

Supt Dugah added that police are on a manhunt for accomplices currently on the run.