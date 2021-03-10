The medical officer in charge at the St Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam has revealed that the senior midwife, who lost her son after drowning in the Apam Sea, is still in shock over the incident.

According to Father Oteng Donfeh, what makes the matter worse is that the midwife’s son was a twin and so it is a big blow to the midwife and the other twin.

“The midwife is my staff. Already, we had a hard time on Saturday taking care of accident victims and so we decided to allow some of them to rest on Sunday but unfortunately, we were met with another disaster.

“The midwife was even home when we asked her to come and help with a delivery only to later be informed of the sad incident,” he narrated on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

“Her son, who is dead, was a twin and so you can imagine how it will affect her other twin and even the entire family,” he revealed.

Father Donfeh said the whole town is in a state of shock but added that the hospital is always ready to support in any way they can with the burial of the children.

He said whatever leaders of the town decide on, they will be available to help.

A total of 12 bodies have so far been retrieved.

The Apam District Police Command, giving an account of how the incident occurred, said it happened in the evening.

According to a police report, while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.

The timely intervention of a Good Samaritan saved the lives of two of them.