A 15-year-old boy, who escaped death after many children mysteriously drowned in a sea at Apam in the Central Region, has recounted the horrifying experience.

The boy, identified as Kwasi Abbrew, narrated how he survived the ordeal after he was hit by a strong tidal wave that brought him ashore.

“We were over 25 and when we were being carried away by the sea, we managed to swim back but realised that some of our friends had been carried away by the tidal wave,” he narrated.

The children, whose numbers are still not known, reportedly drowned on Sunday, March 8, 2021, after they trooped to the sea in their numbers to swim despite the ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It occurred around 6:pm when the children between the ages of 14 and 17 years reportedly used an illegal route through a lagoon to access the place.

The children aged between 14 and 17 were swimming when a heavy tidal wind blew and got them drowned with their bodies carried away.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, young Abbrew, who is yet to revive from the tragedy, said they were familiar with the spot.

However, he said they were hit by a strong tidal wave and though they tried to fight for their lives, some could not make it.

“We normally go to the area to swim on Sundays so I was a bit surprised by what happened. The second tidal wave was more dangerous as most of our friends were carried away,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief of Apam, Nana Ekow Payne, has revealed the children might have engaged in some abominable acts which might have angered the gods.