A biker had to cling on to a lorry for 19 miles in the aftermath of a horror motorcycle accident which killed his wife.

Anderson Antonio Pereira, 49, was forced to hold on for his life after his bike was rammed by a speeding lorry in southern Brazil, crushing it under the front of his vehicle.

His wife Sandra, 47, was left behind on the road while the HGV continued on for 30km (19 miles) along the BR-101 motorway in Penha.

He begged the 36-year-old alleged drug-driver to stop moving and eventually other motorists managed to halt the HGV and dragged the driver out of his seat.

Video shot by motorists on the motorway shows Anderson swinging from the left-hand door of the lorry with his bike squashed under the front of the HGV and being pushed along the road.

Anderson Antonio Pereira had to cling on for dear life (Image: Newsflash)

Anderson is expected to recover soon from his injuries.

But Sandra, who was flown by helicopter to hospital, later tragically died of head injuries.

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery (Image: Newsflash)

People fighting with the truck driver who hit Anderson Pereira, 49, and his wife Sandra Pereira (Image: Newsflash)

The two have a 26-year-old son.

The driver was arrested after being apprehended by witnesses.

He is accused of murder and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.