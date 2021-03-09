President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as well-reasoned the affirmation of his win of the 2020 presidential election race by the Supreme Court last week.

President Akufo-Addo made this known while delivering his first State of the Nation Address of his second term in Parliament Tuesday.

“I am particularly delighted as this message, the first of my second term, the validity of which was unanimously upheld last week in a well-reasoned and excellent ruling by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by the Chief Justice on March 4, 2021,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo says the Supreme Court, for example, last week determined the challenge to the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and affirmed its validity in a unanimous decision.

According to him, the Court has spoken and it is time for all of us to move on, and, in a united manner, confront the problems of post-COVID Ghana.

The Supreme Court, per a unanimous decision delivered on Thursday, affirmed President Akufo-Addo as a validly elected President of Ghana.

The court said the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, did not demonstrate in any way how the alleged errors made by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the declaration of the presidential election result by the chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, affected the outcome of the election.