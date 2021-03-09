The chief of Apam, Nana Ekow Payne, has detailed circumstances that might have led to the mysterious drowning of many children in the Apam sea.

The children, whose numbers are still not known, reportedly drowned on Sunday, March 8, 2021, after they trooped to the sea in their numbers to swim despite the ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It occurred around 6:pm when the children between the ages of 14 and 17 years reportedly used an illegal route through a lagoon to access the place.

This was to avoid being noticed by the leadership of the fishermen at the beach or the persons who live around the area.

Information gathered suggested that the children aged between 14 and 17 were swimming when a heavy tidal wind blew and got them drowned with their bodies carried away.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Nana Payne disclosed the children might have engaged in some abominable acts which might have angered the gods.

According to him, empty beer and Guinness bottles were found at the seashore.

READ ON:

Rituals and libation have been poured to pacify the gods which have helped in the retrieval of about eight bodies but it is believed some of the children are still inside the water.

“All the children are not from Apam but Cape Coast, Takoradi, Apam junction and other areas so we had to bring the retrieved bodies to the Apam market for identification,” he said.