Effective May 1, 2021, no television station, cinema theatre or movie screening centre shall show any unclassified audiovisual content.

A public announcement issued by the National Film Authority’s Film Classification Committee has said.

Such audiovisual content include feature films, short films, TV series, selected TV programs, documentaries, advertisements, music videos which are meant for public exhibition and broadcasting.

According to the NFA, people willing to broadcast must submit their content to the Film Classification Committee for examination and classification at least twenty-one days before the due date.

The statement also added that whoever fails to abide by the rules and regulations of the Film Classification Criteria will be sanctioned.

