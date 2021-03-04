Arguably one of Ghana’s revered rappers, Okyeame Kwame has certainly passed on the rap genes to his son, Sir Kwame Bota.

The 11-year-old boy has swept Ghanaians off their feet with a video of him rapping like a skilled rapper.

He was rapping a song by Nerdout Music and indicated in the caption of the post that his daddy was not aware he could rap like that.

From his body language and gestures, nobody needs a soothsayer to tell him that Sir Bota would be a greater rapper than his father.