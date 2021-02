A video of Rev. Obofour spraying cash on his daughter, Lawrenca Antwi, as she dances to Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeeko’ song has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the little girl is first captured sitting on the sofa while her father fanned her with plenty of dollars in his hands.

She then stood up to dance in the middle of the room, and her parents could not stop admiring her.

READ ALSO:

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans with some literally crying.