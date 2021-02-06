Leader and Founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, and his wife, Bofowaa, have surprised their daughter, Lawrensa Antwi, as she turns seven years old today.

Rev Obofour and his wife surprised their daughter in her bedroom early Saturday morning on February 2021.

Thereafter, the family, including little Lawrensa’s siblings, Rev. Obofour and Bofowaa gathered around their dining table to have their breakfast and also for the birthday girl to cut her cake as she celebrates her birthday.

To the little girl’s amazement and surprise, she was gifted the latest iPhone 12 plus as a birthday present.

The little princess has since received a lot of good wishes from many people including celebrities, friends, and family of the man of God and his wife.