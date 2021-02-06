The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has deployed armed men from the counter-terrorism and other units of the Ghana Police Service to Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The deployment of the 29-member anti-robbery squad follows rampant targeted attacks on tomatoes trucks and traders on the highway.

The attacks led to a street protest in Kumasi by the tomatoes traders and truck drivers, who called for enhanced security after some members were killed and others injured by the robbers.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Eliasu Tanko, the IGP indicated that the reinforcement will assist the local police and other security agencies.

According to him, the police personnel deployed will secure various routes as well as the 160km stretch of the highway.

JoyNews’ Eliasu Tanko reports that some truck drivers traveling on the highway still feel anxious over recent happenings.

They are, therefore, calling for a police escort to be assigned to their vehicles to ensure safe passage on the route.