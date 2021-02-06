Raphael Varane bagged a brace as Real Madrid come from behind to claim a much-needed 2-1 away win over Huesca.

Goalscoring opportunities came at a premium in the first half, but Huesca found the back of the net just three minutes into the second period when Javi Galan fired home from outside the box after a cross-field Shinji Okazaki pass. The hosts also struck the crossbar twice.

However, Real Madrid restored parity soon after when Raphael Varane bundled home a ball that spun high into the air after Karim Benzema had cracked a freekick off Alvaro Fernandez’s crossbar.

Benzema was presented with a glorious opportunity to score a second for Real Madrid 13 minutes from the end, but struck his powerful effort from six yards out straight at Fernandez’s chest on the line.

Real Madrid cranked up the pressure as full time approached and found a second goal six minutes from the end when Varane finished from close range after a Casemiro header from a freekick had been saved.

The result sees Real Madrid close the gap on La Liga pace-setters Atletico Madrid to seven points, although Diego Simeone’s side can stretch their lead further with their two games in-hand.