The Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Ga East Hospital infectious disease centre in Accra.

In a short video he recorded and shared on social media on Saturday from the hospital gardens, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle said: “I just thought sending this message out to those of you who are my loved ones, at least it will let you know, I have survived it for five days and therefore I encourage anybody who is afflicted not to be afraid because, yes COVID is real but healing is equally real if we will do the best.

“My advice is what I call the three ‘P’s – prayer, protocols and prayer – and you can add two more to it, and protocols and prayer so it becomes five ‘P’s. Let us continue praying, thanking God for the doctors, the nurses, the frontline workers and the great good job they are doing. They are really stretched out and stressed out, they need our prayerful support, love and concern for themselves and anything God can help them to do.”

“Number two, let us continue to pray for those who are patients like myself, a privileged one, may God take our impatience even as prayer and bring us healing,” he said in the video.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle added the following written messages to the video.

“My dear family and friends, today, Saturday, February 06 is my day five at the Ga East COVID care centre. I woke up with a hymn of thanks on my soul, namely HAIL QUEEN OF HEAVEN.

“As the first Saturday of this month of Our Lady of Lourdes, I pray her intercession for all the frontline medical personnel at this center offering such commitment to care for us COVID patients of which I am a very privileged one. Covid is real and let us be religious in our observation of the health protocols. God helps those who help themselves. I bless you. I miss you all.

“I hope to join you soon. Thanks for your prayers and good wishes. COVID-19 is real. We can overcome it in unity of focus and purpose. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick and Comforter of the Afflicted, pray for us.”