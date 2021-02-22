Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder of Action Chapel International, has urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their utterances as they have the tendency to destroy.

According to him, words are powerful, and as such Ghanaians must endeavour to speak positively, especially during these challenging times where the world is battling a pandemic.

Speaking under the theme ‘Your Words Matter’ at the Prayer Cathedral on Sunday, he said:

READ ALSO:

“We live at a time where the enemy is throwing many things at us as a nation and a people for us to lose ourselves because we are different.

“We should not allow situations to push us to speak ill of our leaders, nation, churches, and institutions because such negative words have detrimental circumstances on nation-building. What you say determines your environment.”