Suspended former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has defended Fisheries Minister-designate, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Madam Hawa Koomson has been in the news since her appearance before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for what critics say is her inability to speak the English fluently.

But, Mr Allotey Jacobs says her choice is a “gamechanger”.

Madam Hawa while before the Committee, was asked varied questions regarding her new role as Fisheries and Aquaculture minister-designate but her responses appear not to have impressed the public.

Her vetting has since divided opinions with many agreeing with her that proficiency in English shouldn’t be a yardstick for measuring competence, especially when English isn’t her mother tongue.

The latest to come from that school of thought is the self-styled chief fisherman, Allotey Jacobs, who contends that in appointing a competent person to the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture, one shouldn’t look beyond Madam Hawa Koomson.

Mr Allotey said MPs on the vetting panel must know that the Fisheries Ministry is not about fluency in the English language but touching base with the fishermen and speaking their language.

He added that Hawa Koomson is the “best for that Ministry”.