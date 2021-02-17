Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said he will now put the interest of Ghana above politics.

The veteran politician said given his experience, he will now champion a cause for the accelerated development of the country.

“I have no political identity; I look to mother Ghana. I’m almost 70 years so Ghana first,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr Jacobs, who has been suspended from the NDC, said his predicament is a good omen.

He explained that he is now able to free his mind on topical and national issues without political tag.

The former NDC Central Regional chairman could not fathom why a social democratic party will be against decent in the party.

“Building a political party is about numbers so if they say they don’t like me, so be it,” he bemoaned.

Though he claimed not to be a bitter man, Mr Jacobs said he has now taken a back seat and is now focusing on personal issues.