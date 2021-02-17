“I did not campaign for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election but I touted his achievements whenever I could because he has done well so far,” says former National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs.

According to the Social Commentator, the Akufo-Addo-led government’s interventions in the country have been unmatched and deserved a second term, hence his approach.

He said even in his own house, he endorsed President Nana Akufo-Addo as someone who was interested in Ghana’s future.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Uncle Allotey noted the outcome of the election was not surprising.

“Nana might have his own internal and external enemies but he became so convincing at a point and the votes in the presidential election make it obvious Ghanaians believed in him. I am not saying these because I have benefitted from any contract but these are facts and if you analyse critically, you will know,” he said.

ALSO READ:

He stressed the interventions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been for the good of Ghanaians, adding that he will choose President Akufo-Addo any day over former President John Mahama because the former has done exceedingly well.

Meanwhile, he urged the NPP to continue to work on delivering promises they made to Ghanaians.