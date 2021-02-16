Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has showered endless praises on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the social commentator, Dr Bawumia has brought a different face in Ghana’s politics which has made him highly competitive and a candidate the New Patriotic Party must consider for election 2024.

To this end, he believes the NDC must learn a few tricks from Dr Bawumia if they want to win the 2024 election.

“I’m really fascinated about Bawumia’s speeches; one person talks and about 1,000 NDC members come to respond but I believe the NDC must learn his strategies,” he said.

Speaking exclusively in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, he cautioned the NDC must forget about the 2024 elections “if you can’t get someone to leverage Dr Bawumia.”

ALSO READ:

He added the NDC will also need a united force going forward to be able to come up strong again.

“I can’t tell if they [NDC] need new faces but I think we need to do things differently. We need a central group to join all the forces together else we will be in trouble because the party is all about organisation,” he urged.