It was all fun when music queens MzVee and Yemi Alade met to catch up on old times.

The duo were spotted at a resort for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

MzVee became emotional when Yemi Alade sang a chorus from their popular Come And See My Mother, as she provided backing for the vocals.

With both musicians rocking colorful jumpsuits, the singers sipped cocktail as they enjoyed the breeze which diffused their harmonious voices to the reach of other merry makers.

Their intercountry sisterhood is one that their fans have found pleasing and as such, have dropped positive comments under the video which they uploaded on social media.