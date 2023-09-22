Ghanaian artiste, MzVee has addressed rumours about her relationship with fellow musician, Kofi Kinaata.

According to her, they are very close and usually engage in long conversation on phone.

MzVee also disclose that, she enjoys Kinaata’s company, describing him as a comedian who never fails to make her laugh during their conversations.

The songstress mentioned that, when they do have their phone calls and chats, it is always an enjoyable moment.

The dating rumours began when Kofi Kinaata expressed his admiration for MzVee and revealed that he had a crush on her.

He stated that, if given the opportunity, he would like to date and marry MzVee because she has all the qualities of his ideal woman.

However, when asked about the rumours of them dating, MzVee playfully responded that “if people want it to be true and if that makes them happy, then it’s true”.

While their relationship status remains uncertain, their fans appreciate the friendship they share.

