Ghanaian artist, Wendy Shay has taken to Twitter to express gratitude after a recent accident.

In her first tweet since the incident, she said she was saved by grace and the well-wishes by some industry players played a major role in her recovery.

According to her, she had recorded a song titled ‘Who are your friends’ on September 7, 2023, just days before the accident occurred on September 10, 2023.

The singer found deeper meaning in the lyrics of her song, noting that some people will only show love and support when a person is in a dire situation.

I recorded this song on 7.09.2023,

had an accident on 10.09.2023.

The lyrics in this song is making sense to me now…

Some people will only love you when you are dead…

I am Alive by the Grace of God.

Thanks to GOD, my family, team, and my Fans for their support and prayers.… pic.twitter.com/dl9VCyuGnY — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) September 20, 2023

