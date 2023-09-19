Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have introduced their newborn son to the world.

The “Umbrella” singer, 35, and her rapper partner, 34, posed for a series of adorable photos that featured the couple’s newborn baby, son Riot Rose, as well as son RZA, 16 months.

In the pictures, Rihanna holds baby Riot while Rocky carries RZA on his shoulders, posing together for the first time as a family of four. The musician and mom of two is also photographed carrying her newborn alone as she leans up against a car.

Additional pictures show the couple playing with Riot on a blanket as he sweetly smiles up at his parents.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that the “Diamonds” singer and her partner had welcomed their second baby together. TMZ was the first to report the baby news. At the time, reps for the couple could not be reached for comment.

Rihanna revealed the exciting news that she was expecting another baby in the opening moments of her Super Bowl performance in February, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” a source told PEOPLE in February about Rihanna’s parenting style. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”