Nigerian music sensation, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, took to social media to celebrate after Barbadian superstar, Rihanna joined the viral ‘Unavailable’ dance challenge to his hit track.

Rihanna’s impromptu dance to Davido’s song sparked a viral frenzy as the video circulated across social media platforms.

In addition, Rihanna named Davido as her most streamed artiste, revealing that ‘Unavailable’ banger has been on repeat on her playlist.

Rihanna has Davido’s Unavailable on repeat pic.twitter.com/J37NoE34z6 — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) December 21, 2023

Meanwhile, ‘Unavailable’ which features Musa Keys has been nominated in two categories for the upcoming Grammys award.

In response to Rihanna’s participation, Davido boldly declared on his social media platform, “I made a pandemic,” showcasing his pride in the song’s widespread popularity not only in Nigeria but also globally.

He reciprocated Rihanna’s love in a tweet where he gave her a special shoutout.

However, the singer’s self-congratulatory post triggered a mixed reaction among fans.

While many lauded his success and the song’s recognition on an international scale, others shared varied opinions about his statement.

The ‘Unavailable’ challenge has been a social media sensation, with various individuals and celebrities worldwide joining the craze.