The Ningo-Prampram MP has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to immediately dismiss the petition against Dr Omane Boamah as Director of Election and ICT.

Samuel Nartey George insists that, the “baseless” petition has the potential to derail the appointee’s attention from the task ahead.

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Select Committee on Communications in a letter to the Council of Elders of the party on Monday, September 18, urged the petitioner to withdraw his petition and come on board for the party to recapture power in the 2024 general elections.

According to the outspoken politician, winning the next elections is what should concern every faithful party member at this moment.

“I urge you to dismiss the said petition with alacrity as it has the propensity to shift the focus of the appointee from the solemn task we have handed him.

“Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah is an asset to our great tradition, and we must use this as an example that our Party appreciates the sacrifice of young people and truly believes in their abilities to deliver whenever the need arises.”

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah

“I am a young man deeply connected to the ‘streets of Ghana’, and I can assure you that the appointee is the best choice at this given time.”

Dr Omane Boamah, a former Minister of Communications was appointed as NDC’s Director of Elections and IT ahead of the crucial 2024 polls in a press release issued on Thursday, August 24.

The press release also contains the list of other new appointments made by the party ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.

Dr. Omane Boamah is a medical doctor and health policy planning and financing analyst. He takes over from Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who has served in the position since 2019.

However, following this, a concerned supporter and social activist, Delanyo Agbe, petitioned the party to review his appointment.

In a petition letter to the leadership of the party, Agbe argued that Dr. Omane Boamah lacks the expertise necessary to execute his duties effectively.

He highlighted some key points that Dr. Omane Boamah lacks, in executing his duties for the party to win the 2024 polls.

“I would like to draw your attention to the recent appointment of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah as the NDC’s Director of Election and ICT.

“While I acknowledge the party’s intent to diversify leadership, it is my belief that this particular appointment requires careful review due to concerns regarding Dr Omane Boamah’s competence in the areas crucial to this role.

But Mr George has rubbished the concerns raised by Mr Agbe insisting Dr Omane Boamah is the most qualified person within the party currently to occupy the position.