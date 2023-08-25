A former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has accepted to be the Director of Elections and IT for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 polls.

In a press release issued on Thursday, August 24, he said his team has proven and demonstrated viability in previous assignments.

“I humbly accept my appointment as Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).”

“I am excited to work with an excellent election management and IT team. Our team has proven itself and demonstrated viability and promise in the recent NDC Presidential Primaries and the Assin North Constituency Parliamentary by-election.”

He, thus, thanked the leader and flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama and the National Executive Council of the party for the opportunity.

“To our Leader and 2024 flagbearer, President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the entire NDC leadership and supporters, I promise to work tirelessly and contribute my best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.”

The appointment was announced in a press release issued on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The press release also contained the list of other new appointments made by the party ahead of the crucial 2024 general election.

Dr Omane Boamah is a medical doctor and health policy planning and financing analyst.

He takes over from Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who has served in the position since 2019.

Dr Omane Boamah served as Spokesperson to former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer.

He also served as a Vice Chairman of the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (UNCSTD) in Geneva.

He is an alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE), the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the University of Ghana Medical School.

He was the Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the NDC in the 2012 presidential and parliamentary elections and played critical roles in the NDC’s victory in the 2008 elections.