Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has revealed he faced a severe accident while filming on set in a post where he highlighted the challenges that can arise during the process of creating art.

In an emotional account, he shared the details of the accident and how he persevered through the hurdles to continue with the production.

The incident occurred during the shooting of the film “The Black Book,” where RMD was playing the role of Paul Edima.

Three days into the production, RMD said he accidentally poured boiling water on himself, resulting in burns on both his thighs and knee.

He had his legs wrapped up to protect them while allowing him to function on set.

Despite the pain, he continued to act and perform his scenes, even as the cast and crew worried about his well-being.

A video he shared on social media captured him groaning in pain while sitting on the bare floor and surrounded by fellow colleagues.

RMD revealed that shortly after the scalding, the generator on set caught fire midway through the night, causing fear and panic.

