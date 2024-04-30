A Kia truck loaded with charcoal from Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, heading south, has been involved in an accident.

It happened between Fufulso and Busunu in the West Gonja Municipal area of the Savannah Region.

According to the Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Baba Peter, the Regional Police Commander, no deaths have been recorded.

He cautioned drivers, especially of heavy trucks, to be careful to save the lives of others, as the only option sometimes is to pass through gutters.

DCOP Baba said the police are working hard to move the truck from the middle of the road after the charcoal has been packed to a safe place.

ALSO READ: