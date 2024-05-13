A gory collision between a taxi and a truck on the Juapong road in the Volta Region has resulted in the loss of two lives.

The collision left the taxi severely mangled, rendering it almost unrecognizable.

Per information gathered, the taxi driver failed to identify the truck parked along the shoulder of the road, ramming directly into it.

Due to the extent of damages, eyewitnesses had to call on the police and ambulance service to rescue the victims.

The emergency response teams were forced to cut out some portions of the taxi before recuing the affected victims.

Unfortunately, both occupants of the car were already deceased.

The identities of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established.

