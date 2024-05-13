Actress and producer Fella Makafui is basking in the glow of success following the premier of her latest movie, “Resonance,” which surpassed all expectations.

The premier event, held at five rented halls, witnessed an overwhelming turnout as eager movie enthusiasts filled the venues to capacity.

Fella Makafui expressed her astonishment at the incredible response, indicating that the numbers far exceeded her imagination.

The premier was graced by a star-studded guest list, with celebrities and industry stakeholders coming out in full force to support Fella Makafui’s latest cinematic venture.

Thats how every single cinema was filled..

RESONANCE still showing at any of the cinemas,both Accra mall and west hills mall . ❤️ #resonance #fellamakafuiproductions pic.twitter.com/Tj1ucmhzb8 — Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) May 12, 2024

Notable personalities in attendance included Wendy Shay, Salma Mumin, Eddie Nartey, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Wesley Kesse, Elikem the Tailor, and comedian Warris, among others.

The success of the premier can be attributed to the massive promotional campaign spearheaded by Fella Makafui in the lead-up to the movie’s release.

Her strategic marketing efforts effectively generated buzz and anticipation for ‘Resonance’.

Reflecting on the remarkable achievement, Fella Makafui expressed her gratitude and excitement, acknowledging the immense support from fans and well-wishers.