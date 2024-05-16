Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during his campaign tour in Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, appealed to clergymen, chiefs, and students for their prayers and support for his victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of divine intervention in his quest for another term in office, highlighting his potential eight years of service compared to his opponent’s four years without accountability to Ghanaians.

He stressed the need for prayers to ensure his victory so he could continue his work for the nation.

Additionally, the Vice President promised free education for people living with disabilities and assured the completion of the Damongo water project.

He expressed his vision for Ghana’s development and urged support from the clergy and the community.

In response, Rev. Samuel Denkari, speaking on behalf of the clergy, urged Dr. Bawumia not to neglect the Savannah Region in terms of development.

He also appealed for opportunities for Christians to visit the holy land annually.

Also, Dr. Bawumia met with students at the Damongo town park and assured them of the timely payment of their allowances.

He promised to implement free tertiary education, similar to the free SHS policy, if elected.

He urged the students to support his candidacy, promising to build a regional hospital, university, and restore all student allowances if elected president.

At the Jakpa palace, the King of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, advocated for peace in the region and urged both parties to prioritize peace during the elections.

He also called for development in agriculture, emphasizing the region’s vast agricultural potential.