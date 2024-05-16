Renowned Nollywood actor Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagu, popularly known as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp,’ were warmly received by Ghanaian actor and comedian LilWin upon their arrival at the airport.

The duo is among the cast members of LilWin’s upcoming movie titled ‘A Country Called Ghana’ and are in the country for the official launch of the project

LilWin, has spared no effort in ensuring the success of the movie premiere.

As part of logistics for a successful premiere, Lilwin has gathered all his casts both home and away to deliver an outstanding cinematic experience.

The highly anticipated premiere of ‘A Country Called Ghana’ is scheduled to take place at the National Theatre in Accra on Friday, May 17, 2024.

LilWin expressed his optimism for a successful premiere not only in Accra but also at the KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi on May 25 and the final premiere at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani on June 1, 2024.

With the support of a talented cast and the dedication of the entire team, LilWin is promising an unforgettable movie experience that celebrates the beauty and diversity of Ghana.