

The Preventive and Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Police Service will be taking the tax enforcement drive to the night market economy to ensure operators adhere to their tax obligations.

According to the GRA, it has developed a new strategy to carry out enforcement drive in the various night markets and other businesses that operates in the night.

Businesses on the radar for this operation include nightclubs, lounge bars, night shopping centres, artisans that work in the night, and grocery shops that operate in the night.

Assistant Commissioner in charge of Enforcement at Accra Central, Joseph Annan, who mentioned this to Joy Business said a full audit will be done on all forms of businesses that will be caught up in the night for failing to honour any of the tax obligations either Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT) or Income Tax.

He believes it’s a thriving sector of the economy that must be checked as well.

“Our men will be going round to check with those of you doing business in the night but failing to pay the VAT and other forms of taxes. Very soon we shall be visiting your offices and shops.”

“We have adopted a different strategy for that operation and we will ensure that whatever penny you owe the state is declared and paid before you’re freed” he warned.

The GRA aborted a similar night exercise last year in order to devise a new strategy to get the targeted result. This will be another way of ensuring revenue mobilisation for the state.

Meanwhile, five shop managers and sales representatives were arrested at East Legon in Accra for various tax infractions against the state.