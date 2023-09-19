Celebrated dancehall artist, Samini, has said no contemporary hit song can beat his hit song, ‘My Own’.

According to him, he is a force to reckon with despite taking a four-year hiatus to pursue further education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Samini made the comments on TV3 in response to assertions that his career has dipped.

According to him, not every artiste can take a break for four years and still dominate a fast-growing industry like he has, hence some respect must be put to his name.

Samini indicated that, the collective output of his top contemporaries, the “3S” (Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy), does not match the impact made by his 2018 hit, “My Own.”

Samini commended Stonebwoy for doing extremely well with his ‘5th Dimension’ album citing ‘Into the Future’ track as his favorite.

Aside that, he holds strong belief that, he is in a comfortable lead with respect to relevance and lyrical prowess.

