The family and management of the late Nigerian singer, MohBad, have announced plans to hold a candlelight procession and tribute concert in his memory.

This decision comes as a gesture of appreciation for the overwhelming love and support shown by fans worldwide, as well as for those who have organized events in their communities to honor and pay their respects to the late artiste.

Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert takes off on Thursday 21st September, 2023.

Candlelight Procession Start Point: Lekki Phase 1 Gate at 5pm and ends at Victoria Island, Lagos. Tribute Concert Starts at 8pm prompt at Muri Okunola Park.

Multiple celebrities and musicians are expected to attend the tribute concert and pay their respects to the late MohBad.

The dress code for both the candlelight procession and the tribute concert is a white T-shirt to signify his loving heart and purity.

This event serves as a touching way to remember and celebrate the life and contributions of the talented artiste, bringing together his fans and fellow artists to honor his memory.

