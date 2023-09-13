Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known by his stage name MohBad, has been laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The 27-year-old musician passed away on Tuesday, September 12, under circumstances shrouded in controversy.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the cause of his untimely death. Some sources suggest that Mohbad had sought medical treatment for an ear infection and lost consciousness after receiving an injection.

Others claim he succumbed to heart complications related to hypertension.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his death, Mohbad was laid to rest on September 13, less than 24 hours after his tragic passing, in accordance to Islamic funeral rites.

Social media clips captured the burial procession. Family, friends and sympathisers could not control their tears as his coffin was lowered into the ground.

His final resting place is at the Ikorodu public cemetery.

Videos below:

Mohbad finally laid to rest.💔

pic.twitter.com/02rRY4esXx — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 13, 2023