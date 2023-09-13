

A survey conducted by the Ghana Women Expert Project has shown a decline in the number of women interviewed for their expertise in the Ghanaian media.

The survey discovered that only 12% of the experts interviewed by the media were women.

The number was a 6.6% decline from the previous report on women experts interviewed on radio programmes.

The survey was carried out between February and May 2023.

It tracked the number of women who were interviewed on several subject matters, with a focus on four radio stations.

They included; Citi FM, Peace FM, Joy FM, and Morning Starr.

The survey was led by freelance journalists Nana Ama Agyemang Asante and Betty Kamkam-Boadu, with support and funding from the City University of London’s Journalism Department.

The following tendencies were identified by the survey:

The number of women interviewed in the Ghanaian media for their expertise decreased by 6.6% in the second round of the survey. The ratio of male to female experts was 9 to 1. The total count of female experts on all shows was lower than the count of male experts on a single show. Although Joy SMS interviewed the highest number of male and female experts, Morning Starr allocated the most airtime to female experts, with a total of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 25 seconds. Only 12% of the experts interviewed by the media were women. Only 113 out of the 936 experts interviewed during the period were women Female experts received less airtime, with only 116 minutes and 4 seconds per week on all shows. Women experts were more likely to be interviewed about gender-related issues than other topics.

