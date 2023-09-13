The Volta River Authority (VRA) has caution residents downstream of Akosombo and Kpong dams to be alert and take precautionary measures ahead of a controlled spillage in the coming days.

This is due to the consistent rise in the water level in the two dams as a result of the continuous rains in the last.

In a press statement dated September 12, 2023, issued by the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit, the VRA said;

“The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the general public that it has observed a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo dam.

“In line with our Emergency Preparedness Plan and Standard Operating Procedures, the Volta River Authority has duly notified key stakeholders of this development.”

It said the reservoir level as of today suggests that we may need to commence controlled spilling in the coming days, should the situation persist.

VRA, therefore, wishes to caution all residents along the Volta River and downstream of our Akosombo and Kpong Dams to be on alert and take the necessary precautionary measures.

VRA will continue to monitor the situation, work with our key stakeholders, and provide regular updates to ensure prompt response to any emergency that may arise”.