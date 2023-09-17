In the wake of the controversy surrounding the tragic passing of Nigerian musician, MohBad and the allegations of abuse and mistreatment within Marlain Records, show promoters and organizers have taken a stand against the record label and its signees.

This move comes as a response to the mounting pressure and public outcry surrounding the circumstances leading to MohBad’s untimely death.

One of Marlain Records’ signees, Zinoleesky, has already faced the consequences as show promoters in the United States recently canceled his scheduled performance, which was slated for September.

The decision to sideline Zinoleesky was reportedly influenced by his silence regarding the ordeal of his late colleague, MohBad.

Videos that emerged after MohBad’s death shed light on the alleged physical assaults and mental torture he endured within the Marlain Records camp.

These videos depicted moments when he was assaulted on set, in traffic, and even within the label’s studios by individuals believed to be associated with the label’s boss, Naira Marley.

In reaction, Naira Marley, the label’s founder, has vehemently denied all allegations.

He expressed deep sorrow over MohBad’s passing and pledged full cooperation with the police in their investigations.

Naira Marley also called for justice to prevail in this matter for the label to do it’s job effectively.