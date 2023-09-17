Renowned gospel musician, Piesie Esther has achieved a significant milestone in her career by clinching the coveted Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in Europe (GMA-Europe).

The prestigious accolade is a testament to her outstanding contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.

Piesie Esther secured the award for her chart-topping hit song, ‘W’aye Me Yie,’ which has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts and dominated the airwaves over the past year.

She faced tough competition from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kidi, and MOG Music but came out tops.

A representative of the French Embassy presented a plague to Piesie Esther for her feat.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed profound gratitude to God for elevating her from a struggling musician to an award-winning artist.

“God is indeed a wonderful and has been a blessing to me. Winning the Artiste of the Year award is a remarkable achievement, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ghana, the organizers, my fans, my dedicated team, and everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey” Piesie Esther remarked.

Piesie Esther also walked home with the Song of the Year award.

