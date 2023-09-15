A throwback photo of the celebrated Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, during his teenage years has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in awe.

In the photo, Kuami Eugene can be seen in his humble beginnings, passionately pursuing music.

He is seen as a church instrumentalist, displaying his skills with the bass drum.

Fans and followers of the artiste have been sharing the photo on all social media platforms with many expressing admiration for his love for music.

Kuami Eugene’s musical talent and versatility have endeared him to a wide audience, and this throwback photo serves as a reminder of the hard work and determination that have fueled his rise to stardom.

MORE