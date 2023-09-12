Veteran Ghanaian musician, KayWuo, known for his numerous hit songs in the late 2000s is bankrupt.

According to him, in spite of all his hit songs, he is so broke he uses ‘yam phone’.

KayWuo shared his frustration on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, while discussing the challenges he is facing in the music industry.

He said many music producers have sidelined him because he cannot meet their terms.

KayWuo blamed his predicament on former manager, Wayoosi whom he claimed mismanaged their music proceeds.

He has since launched an appeal for well-wishers to help him produce his unreleased songs, which could help him regain financial freedom.

