The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied his alleged involvement in plotting a secret recording with the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

The secret recording was a discussion between Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare, and COP Alex Mensah on a plot to oust Dr Dampare.

It was leaked to the media after which Parliament set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Appearing before the committee, COP Alex Mensah claimed the IGP had a hand in the recording and the subsequent leak of the tape to the media.

He added that, his information indicated that, the IGP has the full, unedited recording.

Superintendent George L. Asare when he also appeared, alleged that Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Asante assisted Bugri Naabu in recording the conversation.

But taking his turn at the committee on Tuesday, Dr Dampare stated categorically that, he had no hand in it, adding that he is committed to upholding the law and maintaining the integrity of the Ghana Police Service.

The IGP expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation, vowing to provide any necessary information and assistance to uncover the truth behind the leaked tape.

