One of the police officers hauled before parliament’s committee investigating the leaked IGP tape has denied knowing prime witness, Daniel Bugri Naabu in the alleged plot to oust the IGP.

Although, his name was not mentioned in the tape, Bugri Naabu alleged he called the officer on phone to meet the president following a previous engagement with his colleagues as part of the plan.

But Sup. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi says he has never ever dealt with him on any discussion.

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit and Child Protection at the CID Headquarters, also affirmed that although he maintained a longstanding friendship with the other two implicated police officers, he was not part of the plot to oust the IGP.

He expressed surprise that he had been implicated by Bugri Naabu during his testimony, even though his voice is not heard on the leaked tape.

His testimony is contrary to claims by Bugri Naabu who confirmed the veracity of the contents on the tape.

He has since been temporarily discharged after an hour of grilling by the committee.