Superintendent George Asare, who appeared before a parliamentary committee to answer questions on his involvement in an alleged plot to remove the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has told the committee that he was preparing his white dress to celebrate the appointment of COP George Alex Mensah as the new IGP.

His decision to ready his white dress, which he explained, was symbolic for celebration in the black community, was borne out of an assurance given them (he and COP Mensah) by a former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

He said Mr Mensah was a good commissioner of police who was loved by many police officers and that if he was given the top-most job of the police profession, it would have brought so much excitement to the police personnel.

“Black men, when you hear good news, you will be in white apparel,” Superintendent Asare explained the rationale behind his intentions to make a white dress after meeting Bugri Naabu.

He gave the explanation when he appeared before the Committee on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Superintendent Asare is part of those captured on tape discussing why the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare should be removed from office.

The secret recording of the conversation between Daniel Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare and COP Mensah was leaked into the public domain after which Parliament set up a committee to investigate the matter.

The Committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea.

The panel has the mandate to investigate both the authenticity of the leaked tape and the intricate allegations that have captured national attention.