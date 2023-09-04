

The third witness in the probe into the alleged secret plot to remove the IGP, Dr George Akufo-Dampare has justified his trust in the notion that the NPP Northern Regional Chairman had the ability to influence who led the police service.

According to Supt George Asare, he had been told by Daniel Bugri Naabu that he was the one who suggested to President Akufo-Addo that he appoints Dr George Akufo-Dampare to the top job in the police force.

He disclosed this to the Parliamentary Committee on Monday, September 4, 2023.

For him, this stance left no doubt that he could influence the authorities to appoint COP George Alex Mensah as the IGP.

“When we met him, in the course of our conversation, he did indicate that he recommended the current IGP to the President,” he explained.

🇬🇭Alleged plot to remove IGP🚔: Bugri Naabu recommended Dr George Akuffo Dampare to President Akufo-Addo for the IGP role – Supt George Asare



🎥Credit: @JoyNewsOnTV pic.twitter.com/XPMVdvNxTn — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) September 4, 2023

The subject is a leaked audio in which police officers were heard conspiring to find a replacement for the current IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The three police officers supposedly linked to the tape have been invited to assist the Ad-hoc committee’s probe.

Supt. Asare is the officer who arranged the meeting between Mr Naabu and COP Alex Mensah.

His voice was one of those heard on the secret recording suggesting IGP Dampare’s action may cause the loss of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

Despite admitting his trust in Mr Naabu’s influence to make COP Alex Mensah an IGP, he told the committee that “if a politician tells you this, as to whether it is true, you leave it as it is.”

“Because I didn’t need any appointment and I wasn’t as well lobbying for anybody,” he added.

The Police officer says the officer was the one who invited him for a discussion on the need for a new IGP.

This ensued on day 4 of the public sitting which started this morning.