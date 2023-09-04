One of the witnesses being probed for his role in the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Superintendent George Asare has said police personnel would have been happier if COP Alex Mensah had been appointed as IGP.

Superintendent George Asare cited COP Mensah’s exemplary work and competence as the reasons behind this sentiment.

Appearing before the committee probing the issue on Monday, September 4, he said those who have had the privilege of working under COP Mensah are well aware of his exceptional competence and dedication.

The viral audio, which revealed a supposed conspiracy by a senior police officer and a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office, resulted in a debate on the floor of Parliament with the Minority calling for a probe.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin proposed the setting up of the Special Committee.

Mr. Bagbin asked the committee to submit its report by September 10, 2023.