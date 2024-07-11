The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Clerk of Parliament to present a copy of the report from the ad hoc committee investigating the leaked tape on the plot to remove the IGP from office to the President for any necessary further action.

This follows Parliament’s adoption of the committee’s report.

The report, which was not signed by its Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, revealed that three senior Police officers—COP Alex George Mensah, Supt. George Lysander Asare, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi—misconducted themselves.

This is considered a major offence under Police regulations, and they must be sanctioned according to Police disciplinary procedures.

After the house adopted the report, Mr. Bagbin stated, “The report is accordingly adopted. I hereby direct the Clerk to Parliament to make available a copy of this report, which has just been adopted by the house, to His Excellency, the President, as Chairman of the Police Council for any further action deemed necessary.”

ALSO READ: